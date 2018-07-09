Police visit

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
THE neighbourhood police commander for the Henley area will attend a meeting of Sonning Common Parish Council on July 16.
It comes after parish clerk Philip Collings twice accused Thames Valley Police of appearing not to care about crime in the area.
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say