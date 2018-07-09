Beaulieu trip

THE Sonning Common Fish bus will run a trip to Beaulieu on Tuesday July 31.

The stately home in Hampshire houses the National Motor Museum.

The trip costs £14 plus £14.25 admission. Pick-up is from the village hall at 9.15am returning at 3.30pm.

Trips to Tesco in Henley will run every Monday this month. There will also be trips to Reading town centre on Tuesday and July 25.

These trips are free with a bus pass or £4. Pick-up is from home at 9am. To book, call 0118 972 3986.