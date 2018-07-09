Dementia day

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
A DEMENTIA information day called “Matters of Memory” will be held at Sonning Common village hall next Friday (July 13) from 10am to 4pm.
There will be a number of talks about the disease and the latest research as well as what specialist care and support is available.
The event, which has been organised by the patient
participation group at the village health centre, is open to all.
Refreshments, including lunch, will be available.
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say