Monday, 09 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dementia day

A DEMENTIA information day called “Matters of Memory” will be held at Sonning Common village hall next Friday (July 13) from 10am to 4pm.

There will be a number of talks about the disease and the latest research as well as what specialist care and support is available.

The event, which has been organised by the patient 
participation group at the village health centre, is open to all.

Refreshments, including lunch, will be available.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33