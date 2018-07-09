Dementia day

A DEMENTIA information day called “Matters of Memory” will be held at Sonning Common village hall next Friday (July 13) from 10am to 4pm.

There will be a number of talks about the disease and the latest research as well as what specialist care and support is available.

The event, which has been organised by the patient

participation group at the village health centre, is open to all.

Refreshments, including lunch, will be available.