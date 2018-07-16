Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Monday, 16 July 2018
THE pavements in Sonning Common will be given a deep clean by South Oxfordshire District Council from July 24 to 26.
This will include the removal of weeds and moss.
To suggest an area in need, email the parish clerk on clerk@sonningcommonparishcouncil.org.uk
parishcouncil.org.uk
16 July 2018
