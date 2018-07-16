Monday, 16 July 2018

Deep clean

THE pavements in Sonning Common will be given a deep clean by South Oxfordshire District Council from July 24 to 26.

This will include the removal of weeds and moss.

To suggest an area in need, email the parish clerk on clerk@sonningcommon
parishcouncil.org.uk 

