From office to homes

AN office building in Sonning Common could become four one-bedroom flats.

JDP Building Services has applied for planning permission to convert its offices in Wood Lane.

The company says there is already sufficient parking space for any extra vehicles.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by August 27.

