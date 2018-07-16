From office to homes

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN office building in Sonning Common could become four one-bedroom flats.
JDP Building Services has applied for planning permission to convert its offices in Wood Lane.
The company says there is already sufficient parking space for any extra vehicles.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by August 27.
16 July 2018
