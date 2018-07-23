Monday, 23 July 2018

Housing fight cost

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council spent more than £45,000 fighting a planning appeal in Sonning Common.

The authority used an external lawyer and landscape consultant for the hearing into Gallagher Estate’s application for 95 homes off Kennylands Road.

A Freedom of Information request by the Henley Standard revealed they spent £30,960 on counsel Tom Cosgrove, of Cornerstone Barristers.

They also spent £14,576.55 on landscape consultant Michelle Bolger, who was called as an expert witness at the appeal in April. The costs cover representation at the hearing, which ran for four days, and work in advance.

A planning inspector dismissed the appeal on Wednesday.

