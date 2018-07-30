Bedrooms ‘too small’

A PLAN to turn an office into four flats in Sonning Common goes against Government guidelines, according to the parish council.

JDP Building Services has applied for planning permission to convert its offices in Wood Lane.

But the parish council’s planning committee said the three one-bedroom flats are too small.

Government guidelines say the minimum space required in a one-bedroom flat is 39 sq m for one person and 50 sq m for two people. The three one-bedroom flats in the plan are 44 sq m, 42 sq m and 36 sq m.

The planning committee said all the single-bedroom flats on the plans contained double beds so were likely to be occupied by two people.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by August 27.