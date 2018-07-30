Monday, 30 July 2018

Swings return

SWINGS at a playground in Sonning Common have been reinstalled after it was resurfaced.

The parish council had to remove the swings at its Baskerville Road playground after an inspection by RoSPA last year, which said the rubber tiled surface under them was unsafe.

Resurfacing of the playground took place earlier this month, thanks to a £21,000 grant from Tarmac.

