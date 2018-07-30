Swings return

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
SWINGS at a playground in Sonning Common have been reinstalled after it was resurfaced.
The parish council had to remove the swings at its Baskerville Road playground after an inspection by RoSPA last year, which said the rubber tiled surface under them was unsafe.
Resurfacing of the playground took place earlier this month, thanks to a £21,000 grant from Tarmac.
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say