Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
NEW lighting could be installed on the outside of the scout hut in Sonning Common.
The building, which is in Baskerville Road park, is home to 1st Sonning Common Scouts.
It was targeted by vandals last July when they climbed the fencing around it and damaged a trailer parked in the area.
The parish council has been awarded a £1,000 grant towards the costs.
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say