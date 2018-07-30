Neighbours unhappy at developer’s house plan

NEIGHBOURS are unhappy with a developer’s plan to build a one-bedroom house attached to his home in Peppard.

Antony Turner wants to create a separate dwelling in Shiplake Bottom.

He already has planning permission for a two-storey extension to his semi-detached property.

A planning statement for the application says: “The impact upon neighbours in terms of potential overbearing and privacy would be no different to that of the approved extension.”

Ian and Elizabeth Bland, of Shiplake Bottom, said it would go against the aesthetic of the area.

They said: “The arrangement is also likely to intensify on-street parking, particularly due to the poorly designed parking arrangement, and this occurs on a busy, narrow road that already has considerable issues around this.

“We feel this is a contrived and cramped design that does not respect the constraints of the site and is detrimental to the wider aesthetics of Shiplake Bottom.

“Even if the plans were achievable, and it is not clear they are, the resulting development would be detrimental to the occupants, present and future, of both the development itself and its neighbours.”

James and Penelope Hamand, of Shiplake Bottom, have raised concerns about privacy and parking.

“A major concern for us is that of parking along Shiplake Bottom,” they said. “Parking is already incredibly tight, especially in the evenings and particularly at this end of the road on Sunday mornings due to the services taking place at St Michael’s Church.

“Frequently it is difficult for drivers to manoeuvre along the road due to vehicles parked on both sides and residents often park on the street for convenience.”

Sonning Common Parish Council has objected to the application.

It says the plans would be overdevelopment and actually be two bedrooms, not one, due to the designated “office” on the first floor.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by August 14.