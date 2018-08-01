Secondary changes name as it joins academy trust

A SECONDARY school in Sonning Common has changed its name after officially joining an academy Trust.

Chiltern Edge School, in Reades Lane, became part of the Maiden Erlegh Trust on Wednesday (1).

It will now be known as Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge.

The school will continue to be led by headteacher Moira Green, who unveiled new signage at the front of the secondary with Jonathan Peck, chief financial and operations officer for the trust, on Wednesday.

Miss Green, who joined the school in June last year, said: “We are looking forward to a successful future as part of the Maiden Erlegh Trust.

“The opportunities for collaboration and development will strengthen our ability to provide the very best educational experience for the children of Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge.”

It comes more than a year after the school was rated “inadequate” by the education watchdog Ofsted. It is now deemed to be improving under the leadership of Miss Green.

As part of joining the academy trust some classrooms will be redecorated, there will be new staff members and the uniform has been adjusted.

Mary Davies, chief executive of the trust, said: “I am delighted that Chiltern Edge was joining the Maiden Erlegh community as it represents a body of professional colleagues and bright and articulate students who will enrich the trust and who have already shown great determination to improve”.

Nick Jones, chairman of the trust, said: “The trust wholeheartedly welcomes Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge into our community and we are looking forward to working with all the staff, students and parents at the school to ensure that this becomes a school of choice for parents once again”.