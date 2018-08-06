Monday, 06 August 2018

Catching up

SUMMER sessions for teenagers in Sonning Common could be held at the village youth club.

Club SC is considering running sessions at the end of this month for friends to catch up before returning to school.

The club usually runs during term time only.

If you are interested, email sunny.clubsc@gmail.com

