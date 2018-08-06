Charity coffee

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
A COFFEE morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support will be held at Sonning Common village hall tomorrow from 11am to 2pm.
There will be cakes and other refreshments as well as a jumble sale.
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
