More than 140 villagers attend dementia information day

MORE than 140 people attended a Matters of Memory information day in Sonning Common.

The event at the village hall in Wood Lane was to provide villagers with information about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, what help and care is available and who to contact.

There were eight presentations and 23 information stalls.

The presenters included researchers from King’s College London and Dr Vanessa Raymont, a consultant psychiatrist who works in the department of psychiatry at the University of Oxford.

They talked about the cause of dementia and how to help combat the disease. The event was organised by Sue Litchfield and Rika Adams, who are members of Sonning Common health centre’s patient participation group.

Members of Sonning Common Women’s Institute served refreshments and Nottakwire and Notts Choir group entertained guests during the lunch break.

About £230 was collected and the donations will be split between three charities, including Fish, Dementia Oxfordshire and the Orders of St John Care Trust.

For more information, email schcppg@gmail.com