Shed firm relocates

A BUSINESS in Sonning Common has relocated within the village.

Kidbys Sheds and Timber Buildings has moved from Kidbys Yard in Kennylands Road to Blounts Court Farm in Blounts Court Road.

The new site includes customer parking, a display area and a sales office. A new display area will be built later this year.

The business, which has been based in the village for more than 40 years, said the move was in response to increased demand.

Owner Michael Loades said: “Over the last couple of years we have taken on more and more bespoke projects.”