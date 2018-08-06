Monday, 06 August 2018

£169,000 grant for pavilion

A GRANT to cover half the cost of refurbishing Peppard sports pavilion has been confirmed.

The parish council will receive up to £169,124 from South Oxfordshire District Council towards the extension and modernisation of the building off Stoke Row Road.

The grant was approved by the council’s cabinet on the recommendation of its community grants panel.

Parish councillor Simon Crouch and Gerry Bacon, chairman of Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club, the main user of the hall, spoke in favour of the application at a meeting of the panel.

The pavilion is to have a new roof, large changing rooms and a modern kitchen and the disabled access will be improved. The building will also be made more energy efficient.

The project is expected to cost between £300,000 and £340,000.

The cricket club has already raised £28,000 and members are to take part in a sponsored bike ride on August 19 to raise more money.

The ride will consist of three routes of 6.9 miles, 15.9 miles and 35.5 miles to encourage cyclists of all ages and abilities.

To donate, visit www.just
giving.com/crowdfunding/
andy-atkinson-1 

