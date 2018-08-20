Friends of Sonning Common Library

MORE than 40 people came to the library for “The Writer’s Life” talk by Vera Morris and Tom Fort.

Their main advice for would-be authors was that writing a book is hard — and not at all lucrative.

The committee has begun discussing who to invite for next year’s talk.

An interactive book has been donated to Bishopswood School. It’s the story of Christ’s rather hair-raising visit to the barbers!

The book was bought thanks to the generosity of the sponsors of last year’s short story competition.

There’s still time to enter this year’s competition, which is open to adults and children. The closing date is noon on Saturday, September 15.

It is generously supported by T A Fisher and Stephen Anthony Developments.

Full details are available from the library and at www.friendsofsonning

commonlibrary.org.uk

Tickets for our quiz on Friday, October 12, will be on sale at Occasions and the library from September 1. Tables of six will cost £20. Please come along as this is our main fund-raising event of the year.

As usual, a big thank-you to our volunteers for their hard work in supporting our excellent library staff.