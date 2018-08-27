New centre for firm

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
JOHNSON Matthey wants to build an “innovation” centre at its base in Sonning Common.
The chemicals and sustainable technologies firm is looking to create an “innovative and flexible space” at the site in Blounts Court Road.
This new area would be used to showcase the company’s products and technologies to engage with its customers and partners.
It is running a competition with the Royal Institute of British Architects to choose a designer for the £6 million project.
