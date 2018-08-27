Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New centre for firm

JOHNSON Matthey wants to build an “innovation” centre at its base in Sonning Common.

The chemicals and sustainable technologies firm is looking to create an “innovative and flexible space” at the site in Blounts Court Road.

This new area would be used to showcase the company’s products and technologies to engage with its customers and partners.

It is running a competition with the Royal Institute of British Architects to choose a designer for the £6 million project.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33