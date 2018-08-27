Developer opposes relocating car garage

A DEVELOPER is objecting to plans for a garage to be relocated in Sonning Common.

T A Fisher, of Theale, is unhappy with an application by Mike Farina Garage to relocate from Sedgewell Road to Kidby’s Yard, off Kennylands Road.

The developer has submitted its own plans to build 25 houses on land adjacent to the yard, which are under consideration by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The site is allocated in the village’s neighbourhood plan for 22 homes and is known locally as SON5.

Gary Catt, who owns the garage, is relocating the business from its current site, its home for more than 40 years, as the landowner wants to build housing on it.

He has applied to build a new vehicle workshop and MOT testing station on a 240 sq m piece of land with access via the track used by other businesses on the site.

Katherine Miles, agent for T A Fisher, said they object due to the negative effects it could have on the housing it wants to build.

She said: “Whilst there is a line of vegetation between the two sites, the noise levels generated by the proposed vehicle workshop will give rise to an unacceptable level of impact on the amenities of future occupiers of the development.

“In addition to the general noise associated with the repairing of vehicles, which can include air compressors, grinding and welding, there will be the starting and revving of engines and likely music associated with the business.”

Mr Catt has employed Franco Zeolla, of Paragon Acoustic Consultants, to assess the possible effects on the proposed properties that would be closest to the new workshop which will take this into account with the final design.

Mr Zeolla said: “Changes to the workshop doors and the introduction of an acoustic barrier provide sufficient scope to mitigate noise to a level where there would be a low impact on the downstairs and gardens of the proposed new dwellings.”