Strongman display pulls in crowds at school fun day

HUNDREDS of people attended a fun day in aid of Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common.

The annual event at Abbey Rugby Club in Peppard Road raised more than £1,000 for the school.

One of the main attractions was the strongman display, which returned for the second year in a row.

There was also a petting farm, ukulele performances, theatre performances, a clown and a Punch and Judy show.

Other attractions included bungee trampolines, face painting, zorb balls, a boat swing ride, glitter and sand art, inflatables, a photobooth, a cups and saucer ride, pony rides and a coconut shy.

There were also more than 20 craft stalls.

Organiser Vicky Doe, whose son Frankie attends the school, thanked Maidenhead Lions for providing the landtrain, John Lambourne for running the tractor rides, Sonning Common Co-op for raffle prizes and the rugby club for hosting.

She said: “The day was thoroughly enjoyed by all and the strongman competition again created a fantastic atmosphere to the event.

“Bishopswood continues to look for sponsors to support the school charity to enable specialist equipment to be replaced and updated.

“We are currently trying to raise funds to replace the outdated playground equipment which is in desperate need of updating for our young students.”