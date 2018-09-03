Charity lunch

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
A LUNCH in aid of Sonning Common and Kidmore End first responders will be held on October 31.
Chris Brook, a member of the responders, will give a talk and a jacket potato lunch will be provided.
For more information, call Sue Nickson on 0118 972 4520.
03 September 2018
More News:
Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Gardening couple thwart heatwave to win competition
THE winners of the Sonning Common front garden ... [more]
Council defends £30,000 legal bill for failed hydro plant fight
GORING Parish Council has defended its decision ... [more]
Residents oppose plan to extend use of waste depot for second time
CAMPAIGNERS are opposing plans to extend the use ... [more]
POLL: Have your say