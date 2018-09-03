Driver charged

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
Monday, 03 September 2018
A MAN has been charged following a car crash in Sonning Common.
Lee Ellery, 34, of Abingdon Road, Clifton Hampden, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the collision in Blounts Court Road at 1.40pm on August 16.
He has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and was due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday).
03 September 2018
