Monday, 03 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Driver charged

A MAN has been charged following a car crash in Sonning Common.

Lee Ellery, 34, of Abingdon Road, Clifton Hampden, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the collision in Blounts Court Road at 1.40pm on August 16.

He has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and was due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday).

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33