School opens

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
AN open evening will be held at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane, Sonning Common, on Thursday, September 20 from 5pm to 8pm.
This is for prospective parents and students.
There will be open mornings on September 26 and 27, from 9.15am to 10.45am.
03 September 2018
More News:
Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Gardening couple thwart heatwave to win competition
THE winners of the Sonning Common front garden ... [more]
Council defends £30,000 legal bill for failed hydro plant fight
GORING Parish Council has defended its decision ... [more]
Residents oppose plan to extend use of waste depot for second time
CAMPAIGNERS are opposing plans to extend the use ... [more]
POLL: Have your say