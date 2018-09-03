Monday, 03 September 2018

School opens

AN open evening will be held at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane, Sonning Common, on Thursday, September 20 from 5pm to 8pm.

This is for prospective parents and students.

There will be open mornings on September 26 and 27, from 9.15am to 10.45am.

