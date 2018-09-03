Monday, 03 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No to house

PLANS for a one-bedroom house in Shiplake Bottom, Peppard, have been refused.

Anthony Turner applied for permission for the property next to his home but neighbours objected.

Planning officers at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said the house would negatively impact the character and appearance of the area.

Last year, Mr Turner was granted permission for a two-storey extension of his existing property.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33