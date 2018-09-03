No to house

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
PLANS for a one-bedroom house in Shiplake Bottom, Peppard, have been refused.
Anthony Turner applied for permission for the property next to his home but neighbours objected.
Planning officers at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said the house would negatively impact the character and appearance of the area.
Last year, Mr Turner was granted permission for a two-storey extension of his existing property.
03 September 2018
More News:
Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Gardening couple thwart heatwave to win competition
THE winners of the Sonning Common front garden ... [more]
Council defends £30,000 legal bill for failed hydro plant fight
GORING Parish Council has defended its decision ... [more]
Residents oppose plan to extend use of waste depot for second time
CAMPAIGNERS are opposing plans to extend the use ... [more]
POLL: Have your say