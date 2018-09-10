Mill tea tour

A CREAM tea tour at Mapledurham watermill is one of the trips being run by the Sonning Common Fish bus later this month.

This will take place on September 25, with collection from home at 1.30pm. The costs is £6 plus £6.50 for tea.

Trips to Tesco in Henley will run every Monday. There will be trips to Reading town centre on September 14 and 26. All these collect from home at 9am and cost £4 or are free with a bus pass. To book, call Fish on 0118 972 3986.