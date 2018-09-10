Land bought

JOHNSON Matthey has bought agricultural land to the west of its technology centre in Blounts Court Road, Peppard.

The chemicals and sustainable technologies company has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for permisssion to relocate the access gate at its site, which it intends to redevelop into a new £6million innovation centre.

The land was previously part of Blounts Farm and was owned by Graham Payne, of Blackmoor Farm, Sonning Common.