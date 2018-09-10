Full results of the Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society autumn show September 2018

Show chairman wins a prize at last
Monday, 10 September 2018
George Shaw Cup (best vase of mixed dahlias) — Keith Hedges
Jim Knight Challenge Cup (most points in flower, fruit and vegetable classes) — Martin Hedges
Certificate of Merit for Floral Art (most points in floral art) — Sue Hedges
Sullivan Rose Trophy (most points in rose classes) — Susan Kerr
Len Holloway Memorial Trophy (most points, pot plants) — Moira Poole
Ray Williams Memorial Cup (most outstanding exhibit in flower, fruit or vegetable classes) — Keith Hedges
Adrian Lindlaw Shield (Master Gardener) — Martin Hedges
Kenneth and Margaret Crush Memorial Cup (best individual flower) — Keith Hedges
Francis Williams Cup (most outstanding vegetable) — Martin Hedges
Sonning Common front gardens competition — 1 Tom and Audrey Cook, Baskerville Road, 2 Roger and Carol Parker, Woodlands Road, 3 Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams, Sedgefield Close
Trophies for spring and autumn shows
Anne Alderton Trophy (most points in flower classes) — Lynda Crocker
Old Barn Cup (most points in vegetable classes) — Martin Hedges
Chairman’s Cup (most points in floral art) — Sue Hedges
Domestic Trophy (most points in domestic classes) — Claire Crook
Baskerville Cup (most points photography) — Nigel Crush
Devon Cup (most points in children’s classes) — Temperance Hunter
Charlie Jarvest Cup (most points in paintings and drawings) — Masako Hamaguchi
Dylan Jarvest Cup (most points in handicraft) — Lynda Crocker
Children under five years — 1 Sylvie Fooks
Children five to 11 years — 1 Temperance Hunter, 2 Bella Fooks, 3 Sasha Scott
Flowers
Vase of cactus dahlias — 1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Smith
Vase decorative of dahlias — 1 David Smith, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 Martin Hedges
Single bloom, giant dahlia —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 John Windass, 3 Keith Hedges
Vase of pompom dahlias —
1 David Smith, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 Martin Hedges
Vase of ball dahlias — 1 Keith Hedges, 2 David Smith, 3 Martin Hedges
Vase of mixed dahlias —
1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Smith
Vase of mixed dahlias (novice class) — 1 John Windass, 2 Janet Wright
Vase of five roses — 1 Bernard Winnington
Specimen rose bloom — 1 Susan Kerr, 2 Lynda Crocker, 3 Sue Hedges
Vase of one kind of other flower — 1 Wilma Crush, 2 Lynda Crocker, 3 Maureen Stevens
Vase of mixed perennials — 1 Wilma Crush, 2 Lynda Crocker
Bowl of mixed asters —
1 Wilma Crush
Flowering pot plant — 1 Janet Wright, 2 Sheila Walker, 3 Moira Poole
Fuchsia in pot — 1 Rod Norman, 2 Ann Holt, 3 John Windass
Indoor foliage plant — 1 Moira Poole, 2 Susan Kerr, 3 Janet Evans
Cactus or succulent — 1 Lynda Crocker, 2 Bernard Winnington, 3 Ann Holt
Homemade compost — 1 Dave Brewer, 2 Bernard Winnington,
3 Janet Wright
Vegetables
Five white potatoes — 1 Martin Hedges
Five coloured potatoes —
1 Louise Fooks, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Geoff Adams
Heaviest marrow — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Crush, 3 Susan Kerr
Two cucumbers — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Susan Kerr
Three beetroot — 1 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Crush
Six pods of French beans —
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Louise Fooks, 3 Moira Poole
Five pods of runner beans — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Geoff Adams, 3 Moira Poole
Longest runner bean — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Dave Brewer
Four carrots — 1 Martin Hedges
Three large onions — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Crush, 3 John Windass
Three small onions — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Crush, 3 John Windass
Nine shallots — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Crush
Six tomatoes — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Louise Fooks, 3 Nigel Crush
Twelve cherry tomatoes — 1 John Windass, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Louise Fooks
Truss of green tomatoes — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Crush, — 3 Moira Poole
Two lettuces — 1 Martin Hedges
Any other kind of vegetable — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Louise Fooks, 3 John Windass
Master Gardener — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Louise Fooks, 3 Nigel Crush
Fruit
Five dessert apples — 1 Nigel Crush, 2 Dave Brewer, 3 Geoff Adams
Five culinary apples — 1 Geoff Adams, 2 Louise Fooks, 3 Nigel Crush
Dish of non-berry fruit — 1 Claire Crook
Dish of berry fruit — 1 Wilma Crush, 2 Dave Brewer, 3 Lynda Crocker
Floral art
Nature Corner — 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Maureen Stevens
Petite arrangement in a small vase — 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Sheila Walker, 3 Jill Hendra
Domestic
Shortbread fingers — 1 Julia Perry, 2 Susan Kerr, 3 Jill Hendra
Chocolate brownies — 1 Nigel Crush, 2 Jill Hendra, 3 Wendy Peaty
Savoury scones — 1 Barbara Pilbrow, 2 Dee Windass, 3 Sue Hedges
Stoned fruit jam — 1 Wilma Crush, 2 Sue Hedges, 3 Jill Hendra
Any soft fruit jam — 1 Dave Brewer, 2 Susan Kerr, 3 Janet Wright
Chutney — 1 Bernard Winnington, 2 Susan Kerr, 3 Janet Wright
Children’s section, under five
Seaside-themed drawing, painting or collage — 1 Sylvie Fooks
A miniature scarecrow using wooden spoon — 1 Sylvie Fooks
Chocolate cornflake crispy cakes — 1 Sylvie Fooks
Small pot of homemade “slime” — 1 Sylvie Fooks
Children’s section years, aged five to 11
Seaside-themed drawing, painting or collage — 1 Bella Fooks, 2 Temperance Hunter, 3 Josie Laming
A miniature scarecrow using wooden spoon — 1 Bella Fooks, 2 Temperance Hunter, 3 Sicily Hopewell
Chocolate cornflake crispy cakes — 1 Temperance Hunter, 2 Sasha Scott, 3 Josie Laming
Small pot of homemade “slime” — 1 Temperance Hunter, 2 Sasha Scott, 3 Josie Laming
Photography
A garden visit — 1 Nigel Crush, 2 Moira Poole, 3 Colin Mather
Sunrise/sunset — 1 Temperance Hunter, 2 Nigel Crush, 3 Colin Mather
Harvest time — 1 Sheila Walker, 2 Colin Mather, 3 Jill Hendra
Open, your choice — 1 Colin Mather, 2 Peter Crush, 3 Jill Hendra
Handicraft
Small drawing any medium — 1 Masako Hamaguchi, 2 Sandra Reed-Jennings, 3 Peter Crush
Small painting any medium — 1 Masako Hamaguchi, 2 Ann Holt, 3 Sandra Reed-Jennings
