Monday, 10 September 2018

Full results of the Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society autumn show September 2018

George Shaw Cup (best vase of mixed dahlias) — Keith Hedges

Jim Knight Challenge Cup (most points in flower, fruit and vegetable classes) —  Martin Hedges

Certificate of Merit for Floral Art (most points in floral art) — Sue Hedges

Sullivan Rose Trophy (most points in rose classes) — Susan Kerr

Len Holloway Memorial Trophy (most points, pot plants) — Moira Poole

Ray Williams Memorial Cup (most outstanding exhibit in flower, fruit or vegetable classes) — Keith Hedges

Adrian Lindlaw Shield (Master Gardener) — Martin Hedges

Kenneth and Margaret Crush Memorial Cup (best individual flower) — Keith Hedges

Francis Williams Cup (most outstanding vegetable) — Martin Hedges

Sonning Common front gardens competition — 1 Tom and Audrey Cook, Baskerville Road, 2 Roger and Carol Parker, Woodlands Road, 3 Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams, Sedgefield Close

Trophies for spring and autumn shows

Anne Alderton Trophy (most points in flower classes) — Lynda Crocker

Old Barn Cup (most points in vegetable classes) — Martin Hedges

Chairman’s Cup (most points in floral art) — Sue Hedges

Domestic Trophy (most points in domestic classes) — Claire Crook

Baskerville Cup (most points photography) — Nigel Crush

Devon Cup (most points in children’s classes) — Temperance Hunter

Charlie Jarvest Cup (most points in paintings and drawings) — Masako Hamaguchi

Dylan Jarvest Cup (most points in handicraft) — Lynda Crocker

Children under five years — 1 Sylvie Fooks

Children five to 11 years — 1 Temperance Hunter, 2 Bella Fooks, 3 Sasha Scott

Flowers

Vase of cactus dahlias — 1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Smith

Vase decorative of dahlias — 1 David Smith, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 Martin Hedges

Single bloom, giant dahlia — 
1 Martin Hedges, 2 John Windass, 3 Keith Hedges

Vase of pompom dahlias — 
1 David Smith, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 Martin Hedges

Vase of ball dahlias — 1 Keith Hedges, 2 David Smith, 3 Martin Hedges

Vase of mixed dahlias — 
1 Keith Hedges, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 David Smith

Vase of mixed dahlias (novice class) — 1 John Windass, 2 Janet Wright

Vase of five roses — 1 Bernard Winnington

Specimen rose bloom — 1 Susan Kerr, 2 Lynda Crocker, 3 Sue Hedges

Vase of one kind of other flower — 1 Wilma Crush, 2 Lynda Crocker, 3 Maureen Stevens

Vase of mixed perennials — 1 Wilma Crush, 2 Lynda Crocker

Bowl of mixed asters — 
1 Wilma Crush

Flowering pot plant — 1 Janet Wright, 2 Sheila Walker, 3 Moira Poole

Fuchsia in pot — 1 Rod Norman, 2 Ann Holt, 3 John Windass

Indoor foliage plant — 1 Moira Poole, 2 Susan Kerr, 3 Janet Evans

Cactus or succulent — 1 Lynda Crocker, 2 Bernard Winnington, 3 Ann Holt

Homemade compost — 1 Dave Brewer, 2 Bernard Winnington,
3 Janet Wright

Vegetables

Five white potatoes — 1 Martin Hedges 

Five coloured potatoes — 
1 Louise Fooks, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Geoff Adams

Heaviest marrow — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Crush, 3 Susan Kerr

Two cucumbers — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Susan Kerr

Three beetroot — 1 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Crush

Six pods of French beans — 
1 Martin Hedges, 2 Louise Fooks, 3 Moira Poole

Five pods of runner beans — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Geoff Adams, 3 Moira Poole

Longest runner bean — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Dave Brewer

Four carrots — 1 Martin Hedges

Three large onions — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Crush, 3 John Windass

Three small onions — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Crush, 3 John Windass

Nine shallots — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Crush

Six tomatoes — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Louise Fooks, 3 Nigel Crush

Twelve cherry tomatoes — 1 John Windass, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Louise Fooks

Truss of green tomatoes — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Crush, — 3 Moira Poole

Two lettuces — 1 Martin Hedges

Any other kind of vegetable — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Louise Fooks, 3 John Windass

Master Gardener — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Louise Fooks, 3 Nigel Crush

Fruit

Five dessert apples — 1 Nigel Crush, 2 Dave Brewer, 3 Geoff Adams

Five culinary apples — 1 Geoff Adams, 2 Louise Fooks, 3 Nigel Crush

Dish of non-berry fruit — 1 Claire Crook

Dish of berry fruit — 1 Wilma Crush, 2 Dave Brewer, 3 Lynda Crocker

Floral art

Nature Corner — 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Maureen Stevens

Petite arrangement in a small vase — 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Sheila Walker, 3 Jill Hendra

Domestic

Shortbread fingers — 1 Julia Perry, 2 Susan Kerr, 3 Jill Hendra

Chocolate brownies — 1 Nigel Crush, 2 Jill Hendra, 3 Wendy Peaty

Savoury scones — 1 Barbara Pilbrow, 2 Dee Windass, 3 Sue Hedges

Stoned fruit jam — 1 Wilma Crush, 2 Sue Hedges, 3 Jill Hendra

Any soft fruit jam — 1 Dave Brewer, 2 Susan Kerr, 3 Janet Wright

Chutney — 1 Bernard Winnington, 2 Susan Kerr, 3 Janet Wright

Children’s section, under five

Seaside-themed drawing, painting or collage — 1 Sylvie Fooks

A miniature scarecrow using wooden spoon — 1 Sylvie Fooks

Chocolate cornflake crispy cakes — 1 Sylvie Fooks

Small pot of homemade “slime” — 1 Sylvie Fooks

Children’s section years, aged five to 11

Seaside-themed drawing, painting or collage — 1 Bella Fooks, 2 Temperance Hunter, 3 Josie Laming

A miniature scarecrow using wooden spoon — 1 Bella Fooks, 2 Temperance Hunter, 3 Sicily Hopewell

Chocolate cornflake crispy cakes — 1 Temperance Hunter, 2 Sasha Scott, 3 Josie Laming

Small pot of homemade “slime” — 1 Temperance Hunter, 2 Sasha Scott, 3 Josie Laming

Photography

A garden visit — 1 Nigel Crush, 2 Moira Poole, 3 Colin Mather

Sunrise/sunset — 1 Temperance Hunter, 2 Nigel Crush, 3 Colin Mather

Harvest time — 1 Sheila Walker, 2 Colin Mather, 3 Jill Hendra

Open, your choice — 1 Colin Mather, 2 Peter Crush, 3 Jill Hendra

Handicraft

Small drawing any medium — 1 Masako Hamaguchi, 2 Sandra Reed-Jennings, 3 Peter Crush

Small painting any medium — 1 Masako Hamaguchi, 2 Ann Holt, 3 Sandra Reed-Jennings

