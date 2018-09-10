TV star wood

Show chairman wins a prize at last
THE chairman of Chiltern Edge Horticultural ... [more]
Monday, 10 September 2018
WOODLAND owned by Sonning Common Parish Council was used for filming scenes for Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.
BBC presenter Tom Heap and antiques expert Phil Serrell used it to demonstrate “bodging”, a traditional form of woodwork.
They turned a length of timber into a chair leg using equipment belonging to woodturner Alistair Phillips, from Peppard.
The episode will be shown in November or December.
10 September 2018
More News:
POLL: Have your say