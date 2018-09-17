Monday, 17 September 2018

Family fun day at hall

MUSICIAN Sam Brown and some of her ukulele players will perform at a family fun day in Sonning Common tomorrow (Saturday).

They will play at the Kidmore End war memorial hall in Reades Lane to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The hall was built in 1922 by volunteers to honour villagers lost in the conflict.

As well as the live music, there will be a classic car display, tractor and trailer rides, circus entertainment and a fly-over by a Tiger Moth.

Other attractions will include First and Second World War memorabilia, a barbecue and a cake stall.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own drinks.

Entry is free but donations will be welcomed. The proceeds will go towards maintenance of the hall.

The event is sponsored by Brambles florists, Peppard Building Supplies, Rabbits Vehicle Hire, Sonning Common WI and Southern Plant Hire.

