Flats approved

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
AN office block in Sonning Common is to be converted into four flats.
JDP Building Services has been given permission to carry out the work at the building in Wood Lane under permitted development rights.
The parish council raised concerns about the size of the flats but South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said that was not relevant.
17 September 2018
More News:
Health centre won’t cope with more homes, say GPs
THE health centre in Sonning Common is at full ... [more]
Residents in favour of village’s first recreation ground
MORE than 200 people attended a public ... [more]
POLL: Have your say