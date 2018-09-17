Monday, 17 September 2018

Flats approved

AN office block in Sonning Common is to be converted into four flats.

JDP Building Services has been given permission to carry out the work at the building in Wood Lane under permitted development rights.

The parish council raised concerns about the size of the flats but South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said that was not relevant.

