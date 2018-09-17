Flu vaccine clinic dates

FLU jabs will be available for patients of Sonning Common Health Centre from later this month.

They will be free to anyone born on or before March 31, 1954. Pregnant women and children and adults with an underlying health condition or weakened immune system are also eligible.

The clinics will be held at the health centre in Wood Lane as follows:

September 24, 12.30pm to 2pm — Under-65s only.

September 26, 12.30pm to 2pm and 5.30pm to 7pm — Under-65s only.

October 1, 3, 8 and 10, 12.30pm to 2pm — Over-65s.

October 17 and 29 and November 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21, 12.30pm to 2pm — All ages.

October 12 and 17, 5.30pm to 7pm — All ages.

October 27 and November 11, 8.30am to 10am — Adult and child sessions.