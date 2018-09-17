Roads to be named after stalwarts

FOUR community stalwarts from Sonning Common are to have new village roads named after them.

They are Diana and John Pearman, who live in Kennylands Road, and parish councillors Douglas Kedge and Barrie Greenwood.

The roads will be on the new Sonning Grove development off Reades Lane being built by developer Linden Homes.

The company asked the council to suggest names for three streets.

Councillor Chrissie Godfrey suggested her two colleagues, saying they had both done “a huge amount” for the parish.

She said: “These are people who have worked hugely hard for the village for a long time.

“Both the Pearmans have done a huge amount, even though they have been here a relatively short time, so their name is quite appropriate too.”

Councillor Kedge joined the parish council in 2009 and became vice-chairman two years later. He served as chairman from 2012 to 2017.

Councillor Greenwood has been a parish councillor for more than 20 years and was chairman of the neighbourhood plan working party.

Mr Pearman is the bus manager for the Fish volunteer centre in Kennylands Road and his wife served on the working party for the neighbourhood plan as well as editing the village magazine. She is also chairwoman of the Memorial Field recreation ground working party.

Mrs Pearman suggested using the names of people honoured at Kidmore End memorial hall, which neighbours the development site.

Councillor Leigh Rawlins said the council had a database of names of notable historical figures in the village, wildlife and types of tree and wildflower.