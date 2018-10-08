Colourful solution

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
GATES marking the start of footpaths could be repainted in bright colours to encourage drivers to slow down.
Sonning Common Parish Council is to trial the idea in Kennylands Road where a footpath leading to Millennium Green is marked by a grey gate.
This was suggested by traffic consultant Ben Hamilton Baillie in a report on how to improve the village centre, especially traffic problems.
