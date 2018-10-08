Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course

TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary School completed a course on how to run activity sessions for younger pupils.

The year five and six pupils were the first group of youngsters to take the Junior Active Leaders Awards.

The course finished with them delivering a games afternoon for 60 year three children.

The pupils spent each afternoon for two weeks learning how to create and run games, carry out risk assessments, give CPR and keep participants safe.

The course taught them skills such as communication, teamwork, problem-solving and thinking on their feet.

At the end of the course, each student was given an orange T-shirt with the Active Leaders logo on the front and the words “I’m a Junior Active Leader” on the back to certify that they had qualified.

The 29 students will now lead activities at play and lunchtimes. Penny Snowden, of Kennylands Road, Sonning Common, offered the course as a spin-off from the Active Leaders programme for post-GCSE students that she launched in 2016. It was delivered by Conrad Rowland, an athletics coach.

Mr Rowland said: “The pupils should be very proud of themselves. It was an absolute joy to see how each individual embraced the challenges, grew in confidence and self-belief and showed true leadership and then worked as a team.”

Bailey Perry, nine, said: “Active Leaders was really fun. I never knew how much was involved in sport. Making up new games was brilliant.”

The original course was designed to help students build their confidence and improve their employability skills as they transitioned to sixth form. It has been held at schools across the Thames Valley.

Mrs Snowden said: “Building self-confidence is at the heart of what we do, using fun, physical activity as the medium.

“This new primary school programme shows that children are never too young to learn leadership skills. We have pushed these children outside their comfort zones and challenged them to take decisions and make choices. They have developed incredible respect for each other as they have worked together.”

The course was supported by the Chiltern Edge Community Association, which paid for hi-vis jackets for the junior leaders.

Mrs Snowden hopes to roll out the course to other primary schools. For more information, email penny@psconsulting.uk