Monday, 08 May 2017

Adventure playground

A NEW adventure playground at Sonning Primary School will be unveiled next Friday.

The school’s parent teacher association spent 18 months raising £45,000, half of which went towards groundworks to stop the site flooding.

The money was raised at a black-tie dinner and ball last year, where Prime Minister Theresa May, who lives in Sonning, was the after-dinner speaker, as well as cake sales, quiz nights, school discos and a Christmas fayre.

Headteacher Luke Henderson said: “Thanks to the hard work of the PTA and the generosity of the parents and Sonning community, we have been able to provide the children with an exceptional adventure playground.

Ann Daniels-Smith, who chairs the association, said: “I am so proud of what we’ve achieved. To help raise sufficient funds, we put aside a set amount raised each month to ensure we could complete the works.”

