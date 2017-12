A Christmas fair at Sonning Primary School raised more than £4,000.

Stalls sold cards, books, jewellery, gifts, beauty products and Christmas essentials.

There were also tombolas, a raffle with more than 30 prizes, present wrapping, a craft room and glitter tattoos, cakes, mulled wine and other refreshments

Santa was in his grotto.

The proceeds will go towards new laptops in the school’s IT suite.

Ann Daniels-Smith, chairwoman of the school’s parent-teacher association, said: “It went really well and I felt we had more people than in previous years. Everyone had a great time.”

Pictured are: above, Maeve Redfern, five, Oliver Stewart, seven, Alex Stewart, 11, George Redfern, seven; above right, Isobel Cherry and Olivia West, both 10, selling pinecone elves; right, Santa with his helpers, pupils Thomas Cole, Sofia Semple, William Daniels-Smith and Louis Daniels-Smith