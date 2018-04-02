Monday, 02 April 2018

Hodgson wins gold

RUNNER Sam Hodgson helped England win a gold medal at the Home Countries and SIAB International in Nottingham on Saturday.

He set the pace for the first half of the junior boys’ cross country race, ending ninth overall.

Hodgson, who is a student at Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning was the sixth England vest to cross the line which gave the country enough points to win gold.

Speaking after the race he said he was “very happy” with how he performed but was “a bit sore” as the course was hilly.

