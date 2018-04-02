Monday, 02 April 2018

School sleepout raises £7,000 homelessness charity

A CHEQUE for almost £7,000 has been presented by pupils from Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning to a homelessness charity.

A group of 60 sixth-formers and eight staff slept out in below-freezing temperatures before Christmas in support of Launchpad, which is based in Reading.

They presented a cheque for £6,847.25 during a school assembly to Jason McMahon, Launchpad’s fund-raising and relationship manager.

The school has now raised £25,000 for the charity by holding a sleep-out every other year since 2015.

Last year’s event took place in the school grounds in December with the participants keeping warm with sleeping bags, cardboard and a big campfire.

The event organised by the school’s examinations manager Maria Blackwell.

