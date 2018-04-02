Monday, 02 April 2018

Regatta returning to launch village festival

RACES for all ages and abilities will be on offer at this year’s Sonning Regatta.

The event will be held on the Oxfordshire bank of the River Thames, opposite Reading Blue Coat School’s boathouse, just upstream from Sonning Lock, on Saturday, May 26 from noon to 6pm.

There will be an opportunity to take to the water in more unusual boats including dongolas, Canadian canoes and katakanus.

On land there will be children’s entertainment, a beer tent, barbecue and stalls.

A ferry will be in operation and there will be limited parking available on site.

The regatta will kick off the Sonning Festival, which will take place over the bank holiday weekend. This also features the Sonning scarecrow trail, a classic car and bike show on the Sunday, open gardens and an art exhibition at Pearson Hall.

To take part in the regatta, visit sonningfestival.co.uk or register at Pearson Hall on April 21 between 10am and noon. Entry is £3 per child and £6 per adult.

All boats and equipment will be provided.

For more information, email regatta chairman John Hargrave at frampton_
hargrave@msn.com

The regatta began in the early 1900s but was stopped after the Second World War. It was revived as a bi-annual event in 2000.

