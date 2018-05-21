Monday, 21 May 2018

Scarecrows

THIS year’s Sonning Scarecrow Trail will be held on May 27 and 28.

The ninth biennial trail will see thousands of visitors flock to the village where more than 50 different characters will be on the trail.

There will also be open gardens, a display of cars and refreshments.

The trail and gardens will be open from 11am until 4.30pm each day.

There will be free car parks.

