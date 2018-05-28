Royal couple at scarecrow festival (sort of)

SCARECROW versions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be on display in Sonning this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the village’s biennial scarecrow festival, which will be held on Sunday and Monday.

More than 60 designs, including dinosaurs, rabbits, suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst, Shaun the Sheep and Henry VIII will be on show. The Sonning Club will have several scarecrows to mark the centenary of the RAF.

There will also be a classic cars display and six open gardens while members of Sonning WI will serve tea at the village hall in Pearson Road. St Andrew’s Church will be decorated with flowers. Trail maps with the locations of the scarecrows will be on sale for £5. The festival will be raising money for Sonning community groups and facilities.

Committee member Rachel Nyquist said: “It’s a real village event and lots of people make scarecrows or open their gardens. If the weather is sunny it will be perfect.”