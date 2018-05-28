Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Royal couple at scarecrow festival (sort of)

Royal couple at scarecrow festival (sort of)

SCARECROW versions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be on display in Sonning this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the village’s biennial scarecrow festival, which will be held on Sunday and Monday.

More than 60 designs, including dinosaurs, rabbits, suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst, Shaun the Sheep and Henry VIII will be on show. The Sonning Club will have several scarecrows to mark the centenary of the RAF.

There will also be a classic cars display and six open gardens while members of Sonning WI will serve tea at the village hall in Pearson Road. St Andrew’s Church will be decorated with flowers. Trail maps with the locations of the scarecrows will be on sale for £5. The festival will be raising money for Sonning community groups and facilities.

Committee member Rachel Nyquist said: “It’s a real village event and lots of people make scarecrows or open their gardens. If the weather is sunny it will be perfect.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33