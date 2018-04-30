Bank Holiday fair in South Stoke

A FAIR will be held in South Stoke in aid of the village primary school on bank holiday Monday, May 7 from noon.

There will be a barbecue and bar as well as tea and coffee, cakes, a prize raffle, plant, produce and craft stalls and traditional games.

St Andrew’s Church will host a flower festival and there will be a Maypole dance display by pupils from the school. The Kennet Morris Men and Goring and Streatley Concert Band will also perform.

The festivities will continue in the evening at the Perch and Pike pub. Admission is free.