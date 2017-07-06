Thursday, 06 July 2017

Don't be a dope

AN anti-doping education programme was launched at this year’s regatta.

UK Anti-Doping’s Win Clean initiative has been developed for organisers of major sporting events in the UK.

It is aimed at international athletes, helping to inform and educate them on their anti-doping responsibilities while they are in the UK.

Staff from UKAD are on hand in the boat tent area to provide athletes, support staff and spectators with information and advice.

Pay Myhill, director of operations, said: “The regatta provides us with an excellent opportunity to share best practice and show the international sporting community that a robust anti-doping education programme is in place in the UK.”

