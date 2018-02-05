Cashmere items will be on sale at Phyllis Court

SUSIE Pringle Cashmere and Accessories is hosting a special one-day sale in the Thames Room at Phyllis Court Club next Friday (February 9) from 10am to 5pm.

We extend a warm welcome to anyone who would like to come along and support two wonderful local charities — Carers Bucks and the Riverside Counselling service.

You will find huge reductions on wonderful Scottish cashmere knitwear for day and evening and beautiful freshwater pearl necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

Our wonderful statement necklaces are a great addition to your 2018 wardrobe.

Cashmere coats are reduced from £395 to £175. Cardigans from £215 to £115 and there will be masses of bargains from £50.

We also have a selection of handbags and purses from £10; and down coats — great for the chilly weather — for £49. Cosy cashmere dressing gowns and ponchos and much more will also be in stock.

All our cashmere is hand-made in the finest yarn at our mill in Scotland. It is machine washable and easy to care for. Please come and see us and pick up a special bargain.

For more information, please visit us online at www.susiepringle.com and we look forward to welcoming you next week.