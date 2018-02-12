You never know what you'll find at The Look Out

THE Look Out in Bracknell is running the Yucky You show this spring.

This fun and interactive science show takes a look at the unsavoury parts of our body. Where else can you hear about stinking smells, sick and bogies?!

Please visit our website — address below — for more details.

With more than 90 hands-on exhibits to play on and a fantastic play area

outside, there is something for everyone at The Look Out, whatever the weather.

Send the hot air balloon into the air or build a house in Build It. Why not come and stay all day?

The Look Out is set in 1,000 hectares of Swinley Forest with three fantastic outdoor adventure play areas to suit all ages.

Why not enjoy tea and cake in our coffee shop or visit our gift shop for a pocket money toy to take home?

We are open daily from 10am to 5pm. For more information call 01344 354400 or visit www.bracknell-forest.gov.uk/

thelookoutdiscoverycentre

The Look Out’s address is Nine Mile Ride, Bracknell, Berkshire, RG12 7QW.