Awash with Colour artist can teach you to paint

BBC TV artist Dermot Cavanagh is holding an inspirational three-day watercolour course in Goring Village Hall from February 27 to March 1.

This will be a great opportunity for any art enthusiast to learn and develop new skills in watercolour. Dermot Cavanagh is the affable Irishman and world renowned artist behind the BBC TV art series Awash with Colour.

Over the course of 74 episodes he informed and inspired millions of TV viewers and taught a host of celebrities to paint. Charlie Dimmock, Gloria Hunniford, Suzanne Dando, Barry McGuigan and John Craven to name but a few all took up the paintbrush under Dermot’s expert tuition. Now he is coming to the Chiltern Hills and he invites you join him.

The course will see Dermot take his guests through a vast range of techniques needed to paint a local landscape. People often state that they have learned more from Dermot’s courses in a few days than from attending other classes for years. His tried and tested method of teaching allows him to bring out the artist in anyone — even those with the most basic of skills.

Dermot says: “Anyone taking my course will learn quickly and pick up very useful painting tips. I will build confidence and take away the mystery around painting.” The course runs from 10am to 4.30pm. Places are limited to 12 painters to allow for lots of individual attention and instruction.

All art materials and equipment needed for the course will be provided and lunch will be available each day at local bistro a few yards from the village hall.

The course costs £199. For more information and to book, call 02887 784166. Alternatively, email info@dermotcavanagh.com