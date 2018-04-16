Three-day market bursting with character

A THREE-DAY street market is coming to Henley next weekend.

The World Village Market will be set up in the Market Place in the town centre from Friday (April 20) to Sunday (April 22).

It will be bursting with colour, character and originality and feature street food, groceries, crafts, clothing, jewellery and accessories from around the world.

The market has been organised by Zoom Events, a leading themed market and events specialist operating all over the UK, who have run this event in Henley for 10 consecutive years.

The unique and colourful stalls will showcase a variety of products and mouth-watering food from around the globe.

Visitors can expect to find stalls selling delicious groceries and beautiful ethically produced jewellery, crafts, clothing and accessories including stunning handmade designs.

Items for sale will include handmade interiors and household items such as olive wood serveware, handwoven wool rugs, cashmere throws, cotton hammam towels and Spanish cookware.

There will also be tasty international street food, including curries, Scotch eggs, burgers and sausages, chutneys and sauces as well as free-from, vegetarian and vegan options, all served from pop-up kitchens will also be on offer, ensuring visitors will not be leaving hungry!

World Village Market Henley will run from 11am to 5pm on Friday, April 20, 9am to 6pm on Saturday, April 21 and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, April 22.

For more information, visit www.zoomevents.co.uk and its Facebook page by searching for www.facebook

.com/zoomeventsuk