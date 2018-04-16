Riverside members’ club has first class facilities to suit all occasions

PHYLLIS Court Club in Henley is holding a showcase and wedding fair event later this month.

Experience a world of elegance when the private members’ club opens its doors to the public on Sunday, April 29 and showcases its unique facilities and services.

Whether you are interested in membership or planning a wedding or event, the club’s excellent facilities, superb menus and relaxing riverside accommodation will be open between 10am to 4pm.

Phyllis Court’s preferred suppliers will also be showcasing their services at the event while the club’s friendly staff will be delighted to answer questions and provide tours of this beautiful venue.

Individuals interested in learning more about membership will discover that there are many benefits.

Members have access to the thriving social scene, fine dining, and more than 30 groups such as rowing, croquet, jazz, wine and theatre and, from September, the new fitness cen-tre. Members enjoy a vibrant calendar of events which includes Henley Royal Regatta.

It is not only members who benefit from the excellent facilities at Phyllis Court. The spectacular function rooms can cater for 40 to 240 people for private functions and weddings. The club is licensed for civil ceremonies and the grounds are the perfect backdrop for treasured photographs of your big day.

Phyllis Court has more than 20 preferred suppliers — ranging from expert cake makers to photographers and entertainment to honeymoon planners who will be attending the event.

There’s no need to book but for more information email enquiries@

phylliscourt.co.uk or call (01491) 570500.