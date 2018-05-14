Wholesale plant nursery is opening to the public

BABYLON Plants, the wholesale nursery based near Watlington, will be having one of their rare days when they are open to the public next Saturday (May 19).

Usually restricted to garden designers and landscapers, this is a day when the public can come to Babylon Plants and choose plants for their garden.

With a large range of hardy perennials, ornamental grasses and unusual shrubs and climbers, there are plants for every site and position.

Babylon also carries a large range of trees, many well over four metres tall, that can be delivered at a later date if required.

The range of plants has been selected for beauty, ease of growth and attraction to wildlife, so the range is very different from traditional garden centres.

The owner Rick Bennett and his plant production manager Matt Stokes will be on hand to offer advice on plant selection, use and planting.

A spokesman for Babylon Plants said: “With our vast knowledge of plants and their requirements, we can help you select plants that will thrive and grow for many years to come and help you create the garden of your dreams.

“As if all that weren’t enough, we will also be selling tea, coffee and cake during the day, while the Half Moon pub in Cuxham village will be selling handmade Italian pizza and pasta all day.”

The nursery is located on the B480 between Cuxham and Watlington and will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

For satnav purposes, the postcode is OX49 5ND. For more information, visit www.babylonplants.com