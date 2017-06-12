Melting hearts

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
Upper school pupils at St Mary’s School in Henley staged a production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Charlie was played by Florence
School spokeswoman Diana Brooks said: “The pupils did a fantastic job.”
12 June 2017
More News:
Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Flood-risk land to be considered for new housing
A PIECE of land in Goring will be considered for ... [more]
Outdoor Shakespeare production kicks off village festival
THIS year’s Wargrave Village Festival began on ... [more]
pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say